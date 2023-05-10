Janhvi Kapoor's Inner Friend Circle | Take A Look

Janhvi Kapoor, over the years, has proved herself to be among the most successful and bankable stars. The Indian actress, is known to have several friends from the film industry and outside of it. Kapoor is secretive about these relationships mostly by doesn’t shy away from being papped with them. While specific details about her friendships may not be publicly disclosed, she has been seen socializing and attending events with fellow actors and actresses. Some of her friends in the industry include Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor (her sister).

Advertisement

Janhvi’s friends include Sara Ali Khan who has been seen socializing with Kapoor on various occasions. Ananya Panday, too, is another young actress who is very close to Kapoor. They have been spotted together at events and social gatherings. Kapoor is known to be dedicated to her fitness routine and she has her share of gym buddies, too, just like us. She has been spotted regularly visiting the gym and is committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In her family, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, her cousin and a prominent Bollywood actress, is also believed to share a friendly relationship with her. Shanaya Kapoor is Janhvi’s cousin and the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. They share a close bond and are often seen together at family functions and events.

Kapoor also takes regular vacations and shares her journey with her fans on Instagram.