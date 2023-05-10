Trends :Horoscope TodayNurses Day 2023Janhvi KapoorWorld Cocktail DayMother's Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor's Inner Friend Circle | Take A Look

Janhvi Kapoor's Inner Friend Circle | Take A Look

Janhvi Kapoor and her friends surely know how to have a good time.

Advertisement

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 17:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor keeps in touch with her fans regularly on social media.
Janhvi Kapoor keeps in touch with her fans regularly on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor, over the years, has proved herself to be among the most successful and bankable stars. The Indian actress, is known to have several friends from the film industry and outside of it. Kapoor is secretive about these relationships mostly by doesn’t shy away from being papped with them. While specific details about her friendships may not be publicly disclosed, she has been seen socializing and attending events with fellow actors and actresses. Some of her friends in the industry include Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor (her sister).

Janhvi Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Janhvi’s friends include Sara Ali Khan who has been seen socializing with Kapoor on various occasions. Ananya Panday, too, is another young actress who is very close to Kapoor. They have been spotted together at events and social gatherings. Kapoor is known to be dedicated to her fitness routine and she has her share of gym buddies, too, just like us. She has been spotted regularly visiting the gym and is committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In her family, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, her cousin and a prominent Bollywood actress, is also believed to share a friendly relationship with her.  Shanaya Kapoor is Janhvi’s cousin and the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. They share a close bond and are often seen together at family functions and events.

RELATED NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are close friends. They appeared together on an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Janhvi Kapoor with her friend Orhan Awatramani.

Kapoor also takes regular vacations and shares her journey with her fans on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor chills by the pool with her friends.

Kapoor on a trip to Maldives.

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: May 10, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 17:55 IST
Read More