Janmashtami To Hartalika Teej, Auspicious Festivals In The Month Of September

We are a few days away from the month of September. According to the Hindu calendar, it is the sixth month, referred to as Bhadrapada. This month is considered one of the auspicious months of the year. It includes several religious festivals and auspicious days for fasting like Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, and Hartalika Teej. As per Hindu mythology, this month is considered to bring discipline and restraint into worshippers’ lives. It is believed to be the perfect month for fasting and devotion to spirituality. Let’s take a look at the holy festivals in September.

September 30, Saturday: Dwitiya Shraddha

Among all these festivals, Janmashtami is considered one of the most important in India. This year, it will be celebrated on September 6, and the auspicious time is from 11:57 p.m. to 12:42 a.m. It is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna on the eighth day of the month. It is believed that Lord Krishna is the eighth child of his mother, Devaki. The occasion usually takes place at midnight. It is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan with great fervour. The devotees prepare a gala celebration, bathe Lord Krishna, and dress him in new clothes. On this day, pots containing milk are hung at a height, and people form a pyramid to reach the pot and break it. Devotees are seen celebrating it by singing and dancing.