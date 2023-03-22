Home » Lifestyle » Cheti Chand 2023: Sindhi New Year Wishes, Images and Quotes to Share on Jhulelal Jayanti

Cheti Chand 2023: Sindhi New Year Wishes, Images and Quotes to Share on Jhulelal Jayanti

Happy Jhulelal Jayanti: Here are some beautiful wishes, greeting and quotes that you can share on with your loved ones on Cheti Chand

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 06:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Cheti Chand 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Jhulelal Jayanti. (Image: Shutterstock)
Cheti Chand 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Jhulelal Jayanti. (Image: Shutterstock)

HAPPY CHETI CHAND IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, FOR JHULELAL JAYANTI:  Cheti Chand is celebrated as Jhulelal Jayanti or birth anniversary by the Sindhi community. This also marks the beginning of the Sindhi New Year. Cheti Chand does not have a fixed date and the day may differ depending on the local calendars and moon sighting. According to the Hindu calendar, it is primarily observed on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This year Cheti Chand will be observed on March 22.

Jhulelal Jayanti 2023: Cheti Chand Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Cheti Chand 2023: Sindhi New Year Wishes, Greetings

1. “Sending my warm wishes on the special occasion of Cheti Chand to you and wishing you a very successful and blessed year ahead."

RELATED NEWS

2. “Wishing you a very warm and Happy Cheti Chand full of celebrations and happiness and some lovely memories with your dear ones."

Happy Cheti Chand 2023: Jhulelal Jayanti Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. “May the glory of Jhulelal bring along peace, harmony, and lots of smiles in your life. Wishing you a blessed Cheti Chand."

4. “The occasion of Cheti Chand reminds us to forget the bad things in the past and embrace the goodness of another new year for a bright and happy year."

Advertisement

5. “May Jhulelal is always there to guide you, to take care of you, and to bless you with happiness and success in everything you do."

6. “On this auspicious occasion, I wish that Jhulelal is always there in your life guiding you towards your goals and imparting your strength to achieve them."

Happy Cheti Chand 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones on Jhulelal Jayanti. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. “Cheti Chand is the occasion for celebrations and feasts! Wish you happiness, harmony and blessings of Jhulelal."

Advertisement

8. “May Lord Jhulelal bless you with his choicest blessings. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti and Cheti Chand, my dear friend."

9. “May Lord Jhulelal keep guiding you towards your goals and bless you with success in everything you do. Wishing you a Happy Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti."

10. " I wish that each day of your life is a blessing from Lord Jhulelal and you make the most of every opportunity. Happy Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti."

11. “Start this new year with positive thoughts and happy hearts. Best wishes on Cheti Chand to you. Have a wonderful and prosperous year!!!"

12. “I wish there are more opportunities than threats, more smiles than sadness as we step into a new year. Best wishes on Cheti Chand."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: March 22, 2023, 06:20 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 06:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week