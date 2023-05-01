Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia Judge Dies At 46: 10 Facts You Didn't Know About Him

Jock Zonfrillo, who was a judge on MasterChef Australia and also a chef and author, passed away at the age of 46. His family announced on Monday that he died in Melbourne on Sunday and referred to him as their “irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend." The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but Victoria Police has confirmed that it is not being treated as suspicious. Here are 10 facts about the award winning chef

Jack Zonfrillo was an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and television personality from Australia. He was born on August 15, 1976, in Glasgow, Scotland, and moved to Australia in the late 1990s. Zonfrillo began his culinary career at a young age, working in his family’s Italian restaurant in Scotland. He had worked in some of the world’s best restaurants, including The Fat Duck in the UK and El Bulli in Spain. In 2011, he opened his own restaurant, Orana, in Adelaide, which received critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including three hats from the Good Food Guide. Zonfrillo was passionate about Indigenous Australian cuisine and had spent years researching and documenting the food and culture of Indigenous communities across Australia. He was the founder of The Orana Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that aims to preserve and promote Indigenous food culture and support Indigenous communities. In 2020, Zonfrillo was awarded the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize, which recognizes chefs who use gastronomy to make a positive impact on society. He had been a judge on the Australian cooking competition show, MasterChef Australia. Zonfrillo had written a cookbook, “The Origins of Ingredients," which explores the history and culture behind the ingredients used in his cooking.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here