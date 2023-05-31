Johnny Depp, DiCaprio To Rahul Bhat & Vijay Varma: 6 Men Who Aced It With Their Sartorial Choices At Cannes 2023

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has always been a platform for both cinematic brilliance and sartorial splendour, and this year, the men in attendance took the fashion-forward game to new heights. With their impeccable style and daring fashion choices, these dapper gentlemen proved that they were more than just suited gentlemen - they were true trendsetters, effortlessly turning heads and stealing the spotlight.

Bold, confident, and oozing with charisma, the men of Cannes 2023 showcased an extraordinary level of fashion-forwardness. They effortlessly blended classic elegance with contemporary flair, creating stunning ensembles that redefined red-carpet fashion. Their attention to detail was unparalleled as they paid homage to both tradition and innovation, resulting in jaw-dropping looks that left fashion enthusiasts in awe. Let’s take a look at some of our favourites-

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp made a triumphant return to the red carpet, exuding timeless elegance in a captivating Dior ensemble. The legendary actor commanded attention in a custom-made double-breasted tuxedo, crafted from luxurious black wool and mohair. The ensemble was flawlessly complemented by a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt adorned with exquisite plastron and jewellery buttons. Enhancing the ensemble’s sophistication were a black wool and mohair vest and a pristine white silk pocket square. Completing the look were platform patent leather oxfords, adding an edgy touch to Depp’s resplendent appearance.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The red carpet also witnessed the charismatic presence of Leonardo DiCaprio, accompanied by the esteemed duo of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. Embracing timeless elegance, DiCaprio donned a dashing single-breasted tuxedo by the renowned British label, Alexander McQueen, exuding sophistication and refinement. His ensemble was flawlessly accentuated by a perfectly tied bowtie, while his signature slicked-back hair, adorned with a subtle wave, added a touch of effortless charm to his captivating appearance.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke took a bold fashion leap by embracing doubled-up stripes with unparalleled panache. His masterful play with contrasting colours left us in awe, as the striking blue shirt beautifully harmonized with the beige overalls. The ensemble exuded a harmonious balance of sophistication and casual flair, showcasing Hawke’s impeccable style sensibility. His sartorial choices were a testament to his fearless experimentation and innate ability to effortlessly pull off daring fashion statements.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma never fails to mesmerize with his daring sartorial choices. Once again, he astounded onlookers by pushing the boundaries and embracing experimentation at the International Film Festival. Draped in an exquisite creation by the visionary designer, Anamika Khanna, Vijay elevated the fashion bar to unprecedented heights. Intricate prints gracefully adorned the sides of his trousers, injecting a delightful burst of visual intrigue, while the pristine white fabric served as a captivating canvas.

Manu Rios

Gracing the premiere of “Strange Way Of Life," the charismatic Spanish actor, Manu Rios, effortlessly commanded attention in a mesmerizing ensemble by Saint Laurent, accompanied by exquisite Cartier adornments. Embracing a timeless black-and-white palette, he paired high-waisted black pants with a stunning white satin blouse, artfully draped around the waist. A dazzling diamond neckpiece from Cartier added an enchanting touch of sparkle to his impeccable red carpet look. His impeccably styled messy wet tresses added a touch of effortless allure, completing the ensemble with flawless finesse.

Rahul Bhat

Rahul’s red carpet appearance was a meticulously tailored masterpiece, custom-designed with his character, Kennedy, in mind. Prashant Sawant, the visionary costume designer, drew inspiration from the profound philosophy and artwork of Belgian artist René Magritte to craft the looks of Kennedy and other characters in the film. Thus, the vision was realized as Rahul graced the Cannes red carpet in a resplendent black tuxedo, reminiscent of the iconic figures ubiquitous in Magritte’s mesmerizing works of art.

Which look is your favourite?