July 2023 Is Set To Be The Hottest Month On Record According To Scientists Say

July this year is set to be the hottest month on record with average temperatures exceeding that of July 2019 by a significant margin, according to a new analysis by scientists.

The EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) noted that these temperatures have been related to heatwaves in large parts of North America, Asia and Europe, which along with wildfires in countries including Canada and Greece, have had major impacts on people’s health, the environment and economies.

Data shows that the previous hottest month on record was July 2019.

Advertisement

According to the new analysis, the global mean surface air temperature averaged for the first 23 days of July 2023 was 16.95 degrees Celsius. This is well above the 16.63 degrees recorded for the full month of July 2019, which is currently the warmest July and warmest month on record.

At this stage, the report said, it is virtually certain that the full monthly average temperature for July 2023 will exceed that of July 2019 by a significant margin, making it the warmest July and warmest month on record.

“The extreme weather which has affected many millions of people in July is, unfortunately, the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future," said WMO’s Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before. Climate action is not a luxury but a must," Taalas said in a statement.

On July 6, the daily average global mean surface air temperature surpassed the record set in August 2016, making it the hottest day on record, with July 5 and July 7 shortly behind, WMO said.

During the first three weeks of July, global mean temperature rise temporarily exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold above the preindustrial level during the first and third week of the month, according to the report.

Advertisement

Since May, the global average sea surface temperature has been well above previously observed values for the time of the year; contributing to the exceptionally warm July, it said.

WMO consolidates data from C3S and five other international datasets for its climate monitoring activities and its State of the Climate reports.