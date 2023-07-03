July Supermoon 2023 Today: Will it be Visible in India? When and Where to Watch

JULY 2023 SUPERMOON: The full moon on July 3, 2023 will be a supermoon, also known as a perigee moon. This means that the moon will be closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky. In India, it will reach its peak at 5.09pm IST. The July Supermoon is also known as the Buck Moon, Hay Moon, Thunder Moon, or Mead Moon.

The name Buck Moon comes from the fact that this is the time of year when male deer (bucks) begin to grow their antlers. The Hay Moon is named for the hay that is typically cut and dried during this time of year. The Thunder Moon is named for the thunderstorms that are common in July. The Mead Moon is named for the mead (an alcoholic drink made from honey) that was often brewed during this time of year.

The moon will reach its closest point to Earth on July 3, 2023 at 5.09pm IST. The supermoon will be the first of four supermoons to occur in 2023. The other supermoons in 2023 will occur on August 1, 2023, September 9, 2023, and October 8, 2023.

What causes a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. This means that the moon is closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.

The moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse. This means that the moon’s distance from Earth varies throughout its orbit. The moon’s closest approach to Earth is called perigee, and its farthest approach is called apogee.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon happens to coincide with perigee. This happens about once every 14 months. The difference in the moon’s distance from Earth between perigee and apogee is about 48,000 kilometers. So, when the moon is at perigee, it appears about 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is at apogee.

The term “supermoon" was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. Nolle defined a supermoon as a full moon that occurs within 90% of perigee. However, there is no scientific consensus on this definition. Some astronomers argue that a supermoon should only occur when the moon is within 70% of perigee.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOON?

The supermoon will be visible with bare eyes in many parts of the world. In India it will be at peak at 5.09pm IST.

Find a clear viewing spot

The best place to see a supermoon is in a location with few light pollution. If you live in a city, you may need to drive to a more rural area to get a good view. Look for the moonrise

The moon will appear largest and brightest just after it rises above the horizon. So, if you want to see the supermoon at its best, try to time your viewing for moonrise. Use binoculars or a telescope

If you have binoculars or a telescope, you can use them to get a closer look at the supermoon. This will allow you to see more detail on the moon’s surface.

