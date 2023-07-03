K-Pop and Korean Drama: Fashion Trendsetters Redefining Global Style

K-pop and Korean drama have become veritable powerhouses in shaping global fashion trends. The distinct styles showcased by K-pop idols and the enchanting wardrobes of beloved drama characters have captivated fans worldwide. From stage outfits that defy convention to streetwear that embodies self-expression, the influence of K-pop and Korean drama on the fashion industry knows no bounds.

K-pop’s impact on fashion is palpable, as idols effortlessly navigate the realms of fashion houses and emerging designers alike. Their audacious styles transcend boundaries, pushing the envelope of sartorial expression. “Streetwear, once on the fringes, now takes centre stage, radiating an effortless fusion of comfort and edge. K-pop’s innovative gaze has also blurred gender boundaries, ushering in a new era of gender-neutral fashion, where fluidity reigns supreme. Similarly, Korean drama has left an indelible mark on fashion trends too. Each series presents characters with unique personalities and distinct fashion sensibilities, transforming them into style icons. Viewers are inspired to emulate their favourite characters’ looks, incorporating them into their wardrobes. From elegant hanboks that celebrate tradition to contemporary high-end fashion, Korean drama presents a tapestry of styles that resonate with diverse audiences," says Shiny Alexander, Assistant Professor, Fashion Department, Pearl Academy.