K-Pop Group Blackpink Pays Tribute To Korean Roots With Hanbok At Coachella

Blackpink’s recent performance at Coachella made history as they became the first K-Pop group to perform on the main stage of the event. The presence of the group’s four members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – left the audience mesmerized. In fashion terms, it was their traditional Korean Hanbok that caught everyone’s attention, gaining massive traction despite only being worn for a few minutes.

The Blackpink members showcased their deep respect for their Korean heritage by appearing on stage in traditional Hanboks. These custom-made garments were crafted by OUWR, a South Korean pattern design brand, and Kumdanje, traditional Korean dressmakers.

The designers of the Hanbok shared details about their creation on social media, stating that the garments were inspired by the traditional Korean clothing style ‘Cheol-lik’. The Hanboks were hand-embroidered with “with Korean traditional motifs such as 10 traditional symbols of longevity, dan-Cheong, peony, and nature to capture the elegant beauty of Hanbok." The designers emphasized the “harmony between the stage setup of a Korean-style Hanbok roof and rafters and the ‘Cheoma’ pattern of OUWR" were well integrated into the costumes and made them stand out even more.

Advertisement

The designers said it was an honour to be able to showcase the beauty and values of Korea and Hanbok through Blackpink’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dress is known for its vibrant colours and elegant designs. While it was once worn by people of all classes and ages, it is now mainly reserved for special occasions such as weddings, festivals and important ceremonies. Hanbok has gained international recognition, with people from all over the world appreciating its beauty and uniqueness.

Blackpink expressed their appreciation for headlining at Coachella where music lovers from various backgrounds gather. In an email response to MTV, the K-Pop group said, “We never expected this kind of opportunity to come to us. It means a lot to us to be invited to stand on such a huge stage to represent our language and culture. We hope that our stage inspires people to dream big and we hope that our music shows that music truly goes beyond language."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here