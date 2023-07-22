Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal Channel Their Inner Queens in Bridal Wear | See Exclusive Photos

Kajal Aggarwal is the epitome of grace and royalty and spreads her charm wherever she goes. Looking regal as queen, actor Kajal Aggarwal turned muse for Kerala-based renowned designer brands T&M Signature and M.O.D Signature Jewellery. Joining her in this collaboration was her talented sister actor Nisha Aggarwal.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal posted a reel featuring her and Nisha looking like royalty in the contemporary lehenga sets and opulent jewellery designed by Tiya Neil Karikkassery and Asha Sebastian Mattathil respectively.

While the camera captured Kajal and Nisha’s grace and charming personalities in the video, we couldn’t help but notice the gala time the two sisters had while channelling their inner queen vibe in the sparkling ensembles. Kajal shared the video, with a caption that beautifully expressed what she felt wearing the designs, she wrote: “@t.and.msignature and @m.o.dsignature you have got us channelling the grace and grandeur of the true queens!! as we stepped into these divine incredible creations!!"

Speaking about having Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal as her muses for the bridal collection, Tiya Neil Karikkassery says, “La Naina, as a collection, celebrates the modern Indian woman in all her glory. Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal together are a powerhouse of beauty and talent. I always wanted the collection to be represented by two strong women and who better than Kajal and Nisha to grace the collection."

The Bridal Edit designed by T&M Signature by Tiya Neil Karikkassery features the celebrity sisters Kajal and Nisha adorning contemporary Indian silhouettes enhanced with intricately handcrafted designer jewellery from M.O.D Signature.

Diverging from the signature pastels, Tiya embraces an intensely deeper tone for her bridal collection La Naina. With the richness of burgundy, brown turquoise and teal blue, La Naina which means The Eye, explores the beauty of nature and its magnificent birds. The collection boasts creatively crafted contemporary lehenga and saree sets. Handcrafted in tulle, raw silk and enhanced with enticing embroidery detailing, opulent bird motifs and minimal cutwork, each piece from the collection mirrors Tiya’s impeccable design aesthetics.