Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal Channel Their Inner Queens in Bridal Wear | See Exclusive Photos

The gorgeous sisters, Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal played the perfect muses for Kerala-based designer brands T&M Signature and M.O.D Signature Jewellery, upcoming bridal edit.

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 19:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal looked surreal in contemporary bridal wear from the La Naina collection.

Kajal Aggarwal is the epitome of grace and royalty and spreads her charm wherever she goes. Looking regal as queen, actor Kajal Aggarwal turned muse for Kerala-based renowned designer brands T&M Signature and M.O.D Signature Jewellery. Joining her in this collaboration was her talented sister actor Nisha Aggarwal.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal posted a reel featuring her and Nisha looking like royalty in the contemporary lehenga sets and opulent jewellery designed by Tiya Neil Karikkassery and Asha Sebastian Mattathil respectively.

Kajal Aggarwal looks resplendent in a teal blue lehenga set embroidered with sequins, beads and minimal cutwork detailing. She paired the ensemble with a timeless wild-wired bangle with yellow citrine, 22k gold bangles with surface texturing and a wide bangle with polki and blue sapphire.

While the camera captured Kajal and Nisha’s grace and charming personalities in the video, we couldn’t help but notice the gala time the two sisters had while channelling their inner queen vibe in the sparkling ensembles. Kajal shared the video, with a caption that beautifully expressed what she felt wearing the designs, she wrote: “@t.and.msignature and @m.o.dsignature you have got us channelling the grace and grandeur of the true queens!! as we stepped into these divine incredible creations!!"

The tulle dupatta features bird motifs embellished with intricate threadwork featuring multi-coloured sequins and beads.

Speaking about having Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal as her muses for the bridal collection, Tiya Neil Karikkassery says, “La Naina, as a collection, celebrates the modern Indian woman in all her glory. Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal together are a powerhouse of beauty and talent. I always wanted the collection to be represented by two strong women and who better than Kajal and Nisha to grace the collection."

The Bridal Edit designed by T&M Signature by Tiya Neil Karikkassery features the celebrity sisters Kajal and Nisha adorning contemporary Indian silhouettes enhanced with intricately handcrafted designer jewellery from M.O.D Signature.

Nisha Aggarwal sets wedding goals for brides to be in this ethereal burgundy tulle saree with opulent embroidery detailing. She pairs the drape with a Mughal-era-inspired armlet featuring multi-coloured tourmaline stones and enamel.

Diverging from the signature pastels, Tiya embraces an intensely deeper tone for her bridal collection La Naina. With the richness of burgundy, brown turquoise and teal blue, La Naina which means The Eye, explores the beauty of nature and its magnificent birds. The collection boasts creatively crafted contemporary lehenga and saree sets. Handcrafted in tulle, raw silk and enhanced with enticing embroidery detailing, opulent bird motifs and minimal cutwork, each piece from the collection mirrors Tiya’s impeccable design aesthetics.

Nisha Aggarwal looks stunning in a brown and turquoise palette, a new colour combination from T&M Signature. The lehenga set is complemented with a 22k gold choker set featuring rare turquoise, M.O.D signature rosettes and emeralds. She completed the look with a wild wire bangle with rare turquoise detailing.

    • Keeping the bride in mind, Tiya decided to design this collection solely based on the comfort of the bride. She is of the opinion that bridal wear doesn’t necessarily always have to be heavy, they can be minimalistic too. While the lehenga skirt designs are kept minimal, the blouses and dupatta feature opulent embellishments and motifs.

    Effortlessly complementing the ethereal garments the jewellery pieces were custom made specially for the La Naina collection. According to jewellery designer Asha Sebastian Mattahil, the jewellery pieces resonated with the hues and silhouettes of the Psittacine parrot, one of the most visually striking avians. From multi-coloured tourmaline gemstones to rare turquoise, each intricately designed piece is set in 22-karat gold, making it a perfect look for the upcoming wedding season.

    About the Author

    Akshata ShettyAkshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red...Read More

    first published: July 22, 2023, 19:21 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 19:29 IST
