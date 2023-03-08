Kajol Is the Picture of Grace in This Ivory White Organza Saree

Kajol is a true master of fashion. The actor continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Kajol’s fashion diaries are plenty of inspiration for her admirers to look to, from nailing ethnic outfits to formal dress dreams. With a series of photos showing herself dressed to the nines, Kajol on Tuesday helped us get through the middle of the week. Kajol chose the magnificent ethnic outfit, and she looked as beautiful as ever when posing in it.

Check out her post here:

Kajol wore an ivory-white organza saree with simple embroidery and a matching blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline that was lined with delicate maroon zari embroidery. Kajol nailed the style to a T with spectacular earrings, a finger ring, and pearly white slippers.

Kajol had straight hair that was pulled back into a half ponytail and was accessorised with a large red bindi, black eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, and mascara-coated eyelashes. Her cheeks were also contoured.

Kajol’s fans adore her saree diaries. The star recently uploaded several images of herself dressed in a chiffon saree. When Kajol wore the red and blue chiffon saree with a slip blouse with silver sequined embroidery, she appeared ethereal.

