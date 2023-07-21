Kajol Shines at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture in a Rs 2.25 Lakhs Sequined Fuchsia Saree

Kajol’s back-to-back performances as an actor are garnering headlines. Kajol is doing it all, from her part in Lust Stories 2 to her web series, The Trial, and she is loving every minute of it. Kajol recently attended Manish Malhotra’s fashion show, The Bridal Couture 2023 and looked every bit stunning. She appeared alongside her sister Tanisha Mukherji, who looked stunning in a cape-and-coord ensemble that was yellow in colour. Check out Kajol’s pictures right here-

Advertisement

Kajol looked stunning at the Manish Malhotra event in a fuschia pink saree. While we like Tanisha’s striking appearance, Kajol’s elegant saree really grabbed the on-looker’s eyes. A saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection was chosen by Kajol. She wore a satin strappy blouse with a sequined Fuschia pink ombre saree. Straight hair, pink lips, and subtle makeup with accentuated cheeks completed her appearance.

Manish Malhotra saree on Kajol has a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,25,000 and here are all the details that you need.

Advertisement

Earlier, on one of the most celebrated nights of the year, Kareena Kapoor was seen donning the exact same saree from the Manish Malhotra racks during Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Her appearance was completed by a pair of diamond earring, flushed cheeks, soft lips, and a straightforward hairstyle. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a photo and a message on self-love in honour of Valentine’s Day. The actress posted pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration on Instagram.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan used the famous line from her movie ‘Jab We Met’ as the caption: “Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine’s Day."