Kalaripayattu's Gifts: Enhancing Fitness, Focus, and Flexibility

Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial arts form steeped in culture and heritage. It originated from Kerala and is popularly referred to as “the mother of all martial arts," Kalaripayattu is derived from two words, Kalari which means “place of combat", and Payattu, which means “fighting" in Malayalam.

Bhavna Nagendra, life coach and founder, Svadhyaya, says, “Kalaripayattu is a personal combat training involving exercises that help develop sharp reflexes for unarmed combat and skilful fighting techniques using sticks, daggers, knives, spears, swords and shields, urumi etc, as weapons. It is also noted for its high-flying acrobatics. So, in learning Kalaripayattu, one learns unarmed fighting, wielding weapons and acrobatics."

Today, Kalaripayattu is practised for self-defence and as a performing art, promoting physical fitness, flexibility, discipline, and coordination. It has gained popularity in India and worldwide as a unique and captivating martial art form with deep cultural and historical significance.

Nagendra shares the benefits of kalaripayattu: