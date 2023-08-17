Trends :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Kalaripayattu's Gifts: Enhancing Fitness, Focus, and Flexibility

Kalaripayattu's Gifts: Enhancing Fitness, Focus, and Flexibility

Kalaripayattu is practised for self-defence and as a performing art, promoting physical fitness, flexibility, discipline, and coordination

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Kalaripayattu is an excellent form of physical exercise that promotes strength, flexibility, agility, endurance, and overall fitness
Kalaripayattu is an excellent form of physical exercise that promotes strength, flexibility, agility, endurance, and overall fitness

Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial arts form steeped in culture and heritage. It originated from Kerala and is popularly referred to as “the mother of all martial arts," Kalaripayattu is derived from two words, Kalari which means “place of combat", and Payattu, which means “fighting" in Malayalam.

Bhavna Nagendra, life coach and founder, Svadhyaya, says, “Kalaripayattu is a personal combat training involving exercises that help develop sharp reflexes for unarmed combat and skilful fighting techniques using sticks, daggers, knives, spears, swords and shields, urumi etc, as weapons. It is also noted for its high-flying acrobatics. So, in learning Kalaripayattu, one learns unarmed fighting, wielding weapons and acrobatics."

Today, Kalaripayattu is practised for self-defence and as a performing art, promoting physical fitness, flexibility, discipline, and coordination. It has gained popularity in India and worldwide as a unique and captivating martial art form with deep cultural and historical significance.

Advertisement

Nagendra shares the benefits of kalaripayattu: 

top videos
  • Alia Bhatt Shares Her Mantra To Overcome Anxiety & Panic Attacks; WATCH & LEARN

    1. Physical Well-being
      Kalaripayattu is an excellent form of physical exercise that promotes strength, flexibility, agility, endurance, and overall fitness. The rigorous training routines involve various body movements, postures, and techniques that engage multiple muscle groups.
    2. Mental Well-being
      Kalaripayattu incorporates meditation and specific breathing techniques (Pranayama) to develop mental clarity, focus, and a connection between body and mind. This and the rigorous physical movements help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm and relaxation.
    3. Emotional Well-being
      Kalaripayattu strongly emphasises discipline, respect, humility, perseverance, and self-control. Practitioners learn to control their emotions and reactions during training and combat scenarios.
    4. Self-Defence
      Kalaripayattu equips practitioners with self-defence skills as a martial art. The training emphasises practical and efficient combat techniques for protecting oneself in dangerous situations.
    5. Increased Focus & Concentration
      Kalaripayattu requires intense focus and concentration to execute precise movements and respond quickly to opponents. Regular practice can enhance mental acuity, concentration, balance and control.
    6. Cultural Heritage
      Kalaripayattu carries a deep cultural significance as one of the oldest martial arts in the world. Practising it allows individuals to connect with their heritage and India’s rich history.

    Overall, Kalaripayattu offers a comprehensive physical and mental well-being approach while fostering a deep connection to India’s cultural heritage. It continues to be a revered and lauded form of martial arts that has stood the test of time.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Swati ChaturvediSwati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel ...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 06:16 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 09:29 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App