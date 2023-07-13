Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and All You Need to Know

KAMIKA EKADASHI 2023: Kamika Ekadashi is an important Hindu religious observance that falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Hindu month of Sawan, which usually occurs in July or August according to the Gregorian calendar. Ekadashi is considered a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and there are 24 Ekadashi dates in a Hindu lunar year. Kamika Ekadashi holds significant religious importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu, and it provides an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and seeking the blessings of the divine.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi started at 02:29 PM on July 12 and will end at 02:54 PM on July 13.

Advertisement

Ekadashi Start Time: 12 July, 8:16 pm

Ekadashi end Time: 13 July, 8:41 pm

Pooja muhurat: 13 July, 9:44 am to 11:19 am

July 14 Parana Time: 5:45 am to 8:58 am

Parana Day Dwadashi end time: 3:47 pm

KAMIKA EKADASHI 2023: RITUALS

Kamika Ekadashi is believed to be highly auspicious and is observed with great devotion and religious fervor by Hindu devotees. On this day, devotees observe fasting, which involves abstaining from food and water for the entire day. The fast is broken on the next day, which is known as Dwadashi, after performing the necessary rituals and offering food to Lord Vishnu.

Devotees spend the day engaged in prayers, chanting mantras, and reading religious texts like the Vishnu Sahasranama (the thousand names of Lord Vishnu). Many people also visit Vishnu temples to offer special prayers and seek blessings.