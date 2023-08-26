Kamla Nagar To Sadar Bazaar, 5 Go-to Destinations For Raksha Bandhan Shopping

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. The festival celebrates the love and bond between siblings. A sister ties rakhi on her brother’s wrist on this day. A brother showers his sister with presents in return. It is a day when everyone is expected to be at their best and look their best. If you are a resident of Delhi or simply want to visit Delhi for Raksha Bandhan shopping, then get to know about these famous markets, where you will find the best festive essentials at an affordable price.

If you are looking for the biggest wholesale market in Delhi, then Sadar Bazaar is the place to go. According to reports, this year, rakhis with QR codes are being sold at the market. By scanning the QR code, you will see the rakhi design on your phone. You can find rakhis worth Rs 2 to Rs 2000 here.

At Kamla Nagar market, you can find everything and anything at affordable rates. It is located right next to the Delhi University’s North Campus. The price of rakhi here starts from Rs 10. You can even buy rakhi in bulk from here.

In Karol Bagh market, you can find the best deals for your shopping. For the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the market has been transformed completely. Rakhis worth Rs 25 to Rs 100 are sold here. Rakhis with new designs can be bought here; rakhis for children are also available in this market.