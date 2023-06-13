Kangana Ranaut Exercises After A Hiatus Of 2 Years; Be Careful If You Are Exercising After A Break

More than often we are led into believing that celebrities have a really strict workout regimen but a lot of times actors also need to take a break from working out owing to what their characters demand in a certain film or show. Kangana Ranaut is one of them. Kangana took a hiatus from working out on a day-to-day basis because she was playing Indira Gandhi’s role in a film.

Recently, she posted a video of herself announcing the fact that she was back to following a strict fitness regimen after two whole years. In the caption she mentioned, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."

Check out the video-