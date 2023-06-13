Kangana Ranaut Exercises After A Hiatus Of 2 Years; Be Careful If You Are Exercising After A Break

More than often we are led into believing that celebrities have a really strict workout regimen but a lot of times actors also need to take a break from working out owing to what their characters demand in a certain film or show. Kangana Ranaut is one of them. Kangana took a hiatus from working out on a day-to-day basis because she was playing Indira Gandhi’s role in a film.
Recently, she posted a video of herself announcing the fact that she was back to following a strict fitness regimen after two whole years. In the caption she mentioned, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."
Check out the video-
Kangana is seen performing some highly skilled workout stunts and it is almost amazing how she is acing each of them. However, one has to keep in mind a few factors while working out post a long hiatus. Here are a few of them-
- When you are starting off after a long break, take things slow and opt for exercises that are a little low in intensity than the others. Doing this will allow your body to readjust and also prevent you from injuring yourself.
- Do not focus on a goal right from the beginning, for the first few days try to pay attention to what your body needs, if you feel tired easily or have a body ache go easy on yourself.
- Start by focusing on correcting your posture and make sure to take guidance from a professional on this.
- Prior to every workout session, try and indulge in a good warm-up to prepare your body for exercise.
- Give your body a good amount of time to rest and recover between each workout session. Adequate sleep, proper nutrition, and hydration are extremely essential for optimal recovery.