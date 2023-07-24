Kangana Ranaut Looks Her Prettiest in a Vibrant Fuchsia Pink Saree and Amaze Jewels

After the auspicious debut of her first production, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru,’ actress Kangana Ranaut is currently occupied with spending time with her family in her hometown. She recently shared a few endearing images honouring Ritu Ranaut’s godh bahari ceremony. Kangana showed off her ethnic side and wore a gorgeous fuchsia pink saree for the occasion. We simply can’t get over how beautiful she looks in her traditional avatar. To see all of her outfit’s intricacies, continue ahead!

On Instagram, Kangana posted a picture of herself wearing a stunning fuchsia pink saree with an embroidered gotta pati border. She wore it with a matching blouse that had half sleeves and a v-neckline. The ‘Thalaivi’ actress added a gorgeous choker neckpiece, matching drop earrings, and rings to her desi-inspired outfit. Her basic makeup included neutral eyeshadow, cheek contour, mascara with added lashes, and nude lip colour. The tidy knot Kangana created for her hair wonderfully matched her ethnic outfit.

Sharing images on Instagram with the comment, “Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai…," Kanaga touched viewers’ hearts. Our hearts are overflowing, and we can’t wait for baby Ranaut to arrive. I appreciate all of your blessings and best wishes. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, who looked stunning in a yellow salwar suit, was also featured in the images, sharing special moments with her family.