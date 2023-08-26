Kangana Ranaut’s Vintage Style Celebrated 9 Artisanal, Revived Crafts of Royal India | EXCLUSIVE

Looking like a beautiful painting in motion, Kangana Ranaut continued her love for age-old Indian crafts and textiles in an elegant ensemble at the audio and teaser launch of her much-awaited film, Chandramukhi 2 in Chennai.

Known for celebrating Indian artisans and honouring their work through her fashion choices, Kangana once again gave Indian craftsmanship the recognition it deserves. Traditional yet fierce, the style resonated with Kangana’s personality which embodies grace and strength.

Kangana’s royal ensemble was envisioned and styled by renowned revivalist Pankaj S. The opulent three-piece attire which is from Pankaj S Heritage’s recent collection Navarasa, featured a luxurious lehenga and intricately embellished blouse paired with an ornate dupatta. The ensemble is brought to life with vintage gota, basra pearls and intricate embroideries in 24k gold and 97.8 % silver.

Pankaj S has been working on reviving 18 indigenous embroideries and textiles of India for the past 14 years. The ensemble adorned by Kangana is special because it features nine age-old artisanal, revived embroideries of India. The embroideries include khara maal, gota, moti work, mukesh, badla, pettit point, vasli, dhok and marodi.

Delhi based revivalist Pankaj S who spoke to News 18 exclusively decoded the attire which took him 11-12 months to create. According to Pankaj, each element from the ensemble has travelled far and wide to create this masterpiece. “The elements have travelled across India for instance badla from Lucknow, Gota from Sikar, Rajasthan, Gold and Silver wire work from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Khadi was woven in Murshidabad in West Bengal, and Tissue was woven in Ramnagar in Banaras," adds Pankaj.

Apart from the glorious lehenga which featured an amalgamation of gold and silver vintage gota work, the highlight of this ensemble is the exquisite Rajputi Kanchuli (blouse). “The Rajputi influence is present in the silhouette of the ensemble, for instance, the Kanchuli (blouse) cut, is inspired by the Maharanis. The Rajputi Kanchuli (blouse) is enhanced with basra pearl detailing, which is known to be rare and expensive and rubies; the sleeve features a chand motif, that resonates which Kangana’s character Chandramukhi, is filled with gold sequins (katori) and the artwork on the blouse is created using 24k gold," says Pankaj.