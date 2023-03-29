Kanya Puja 2023: the nine-day Navratri festival, which is being celebrated with a lot of fanfare and vigour, begins on March 22 in different parts of the country. Navratri is the most celebrated and significant holiday in the country. The end of Navratri will be celebrated on March 30 with the festivals of Ram Navami and Durga Ashtami. During the final two days of the festival, Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami, worshippers conduct a ritual known as Kanya Puja to culminate the nine-day Navratri celebration.

This year, according to Drik Panchang, Durga Ashtami falls on March 29, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. The Ashtami Tithi began yesterday i.e. on March 28 at 07:02 PM and conclude on March 29 at 09:07 PM. Likewise, Ram Navami is celebrated on March 30 across the country 29th at 09:07 PM and concludes on March 30th at 11:30 PM.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, this ritual is performed to show gratitude towards Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. Kanya Puja holds significance and is considered an important ritual to culminate the nine-day-long festival. The nine girls—recognized as Maa Durga’s nine avatars—are worshipped wholeheartedly and given satvik bhog, which includes puri, chole, halwa, fruits, coconut, etc.

As per the rituals, two to ten-year-old girls are considered the avatar of Maa Durga and referred to as Kumarika, Trimurti, Kalyani, Rohini, Kali, Chandika, Shambhavi, Durga, Bhadra, or Subhadra.

Kanya Puja 2023: Vidhi

As a sign of reverence and devotion to Goddess Durga and Bhairav Baba, it is a significant ritual to worship nine girls along with a boy. On the day of Kanya Pujan, the devotees are expected to get up early and clean their dwellings. Nine girls (representing the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga) and a boy (representing Batuk Bhairava)should be invited to Kanya Pujan.

Meals should only be provided after taking a bath. To begin with Kanya Puja, firstly the girl’s feet are washed with water and then roli is applied to their forehead. After this, a pious thread is tied to their wrist. Following this, they are offered kheer, puri, halwa, chana, etc. While leaving the girls are also offered grains, money, and clothes. And in return, people seek blessings from them.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here