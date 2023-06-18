Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Look Picture Perfect in First Photographs From Their Wedding

Karan Deol - Drisha Acharya Wedding: One of 2023’s most-awaited weddings was the nuptials of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The Big Fat Indian wedding had both fans and paparazzi in a stir. Videos of Drisha and Karan’s Mehendi party have already gone viral. On Sunday morning, the Deols showed up at the wedding venue. Sunny Deol appeared content, along with his son Karan and father Dharmendra. They were joined by Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and other family members while dhols played and photographers tried to get a good shot of the festivities. After being married, the power couple’s inside photos are becoming viral online.

At the Taj Lands End, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are married according to Hindu traditions. Drisha wore a red lehenga, while Karan dressed as the groom in an ivory sherwani and matching pagdi.

She wore a gold necklace and a large mangtika as well. Prior to their wedding ceremony, the couple could be seen in the first photo sitting around the holy fire. She decided to round off her outfit with few accessories. As part of their wedding customs, they can be seen wearing stylish varmalas.

We can’t help but smile when we see the stunning bride arriving at the mandap dancing merrily and with a beaming heart in one of these precious videos. Drisha can be seen carrying her wedding legenga so beautifully as she was led down to the mandap. We must talk on her attire, which was simply stunning in red and golden hues. It is one of the simplest yet most beautiful bridal lehengas in recent memory, enhanced by elegant jewellery. It’s reasonable to say that Drisha completely explains why happiness is the best makeup because her makeup was also flawless and she had a heart that was nothing, but happy.

Images of the baaraat appeared online before the two left for the ceremony. The baaraati included Karan’s father Sunny Deol, grandpa Dharmendra, grandmother Prakash Kaur, uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol, and grandmother. In the photos, Bobby Deol was seen helping Dharmendra walk slowly as the three of them followed other baaraatis. Friends and relatives danced around Karan as he sat on a white horse while listening to dhol rhythms. Dharmendra and Bobby Deol were seen dancing together.