Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya Make A Fashionable Statement At Their Reception, Watch Video

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are finally married and it is officially their reception night too. The lovely couple got married early this morning at a private ceremony amidst their friends and family. At their reception venue, the duo were greeted by lovely wishes as they walked hand in hand to get their photos clicked by the paparazzi. Here is a scoop, the couple looked absolutely stellar together.

The newly-wed couple looked straight out of a Bollywood dreamscape and needless to say, they looked absolutely lovely together. Together they shined like bright stars in their amazing ensembles. Check out this video in case you have missed out on their look-

Advertisement

Starting off with the man of the hour, Karan opted for a classic black tuxedo which he paired up with a white shirt and also featured a stunning bow tie. His hair was gelled and he did not accessorise much too which added to the entire romantically classic look that he wanted to settle for. The silver watch and the black shoes went perfectly well with his dapper tuxedo look.