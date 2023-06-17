Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Bride-to-be’s Lehenga Set by Rahul Mishra Took 3200 Human Hours To Make it

Karan Deol and his bride-to-be Drisha Acharya celebrated their sangeet ceremony with great pomp and show on June 16th in Mumbai. Dressed in an elegant lehenga set, Drisha took the stage looking ethereal as she danced to the groovy number ‘Rang Rang Mein’ during the sangeet function.

Slaying it in an embroidered lehenga set designed by renowned couturier Rahul Mishra, the overall look was all heart. The Navbhumi lehenga set is one of Rahul Mishra’s signature styles, and Drisha’s ensemble was customised for her in a different colour. With black as the base colour, the ensemble came to life in 114 colours of intricate thread work.

Advertisement

From flowers to birds and animals, each motif was intricately hand embroidered on the ensemble and reflected Rahul Mishra’s love for nature. Drisha paired the lehenga with a custom off shoulder crop top with mutli-coloured thread work. She styled the overall look with a matching embellished tulle dupatta. It took 3200 human hours to make this piece for Drisha and it was definitely worth all the hard work that was put into creating this work of art.

Exuding elegance with a hint of glamour, Drisha paired her opulent lehenga set with jewellery featuring a choker and matching earrings. She let her hair down styling it with soft waves, and pinned one side of her hair giving her entire hairstyle a retro vibe.

ALSO READ: Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Look Absolutely Adorable in Floral-Embroidered Attires at Their Sangeet; See Photos

Advertisement

Complementing his beautiful bride-to-be Karan Deol looked dapper in a similar nature-inspired printed sherwani. Karan too took to the dance floor and grooved to his grandfather and actor Dharmendra’s popular song Yamla Pagla Deewana. Karan was later joined by Dharmendra who danced to the iconic hook step of the song. Dressed in a beige blazer and pants, Dharmendra was seen having a good time at the event.