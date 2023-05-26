Kareena Kapoor Khan Sports Rs 30k Shirt, Kriti Sanon Dons Rs 40k Ensemble As The Two Get Spotted Together

In a delightful display of Bollywood glamour, the two leading ladies of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the airport together, their impeccable taste in fashion has never failed to captivate the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. On this occasion, the dynamic duo graced the scene with their chic airport looks, exuding an aura of elegance and trendsetting style that is undeniably worth emulating.

As the epitome of grace, Kareena effortlessly commanded attention in her ensemble, donning an asymmetrical striped shirt that accentuated her slender frame, beautifully juxtaposed with a pair of timeless blue jeans. Completing her fashionable attire with a sporty cap, she struck a perfect balance between comfort and style, showcasing her innate ability to curate a look that is both effortlessly cool and undeniably chic.

On the other hand, Kriti radiated a youthful charm, captivating onlookers with her stunning blue co-ord set, exquisitely tailored to perfection. The ensemble, consisting of a matching jumper, jogger, and cardigan, harmoniously blended hues and textures, creating a visual masterpiece that reflected her innate sense of style. Paired with pristine white sneakers, her look exuded a playful yet sophisticated vibe, showcasing her prowess in effortlessly pulling off contemporary fashion trends with finesse.

Advertisement

Check Out Their Looks-

Advertisement

However, it was the revelation of the prices of these sartorial marvels that left everyone astounded. Kareena’s striking shirt, hailing from the renowned label of the incredibly popular designer Isabel Marant Etoile, possessed a price tag of Rs. 30,900, a testament to its exquisite craftsmanship and luxury appeal. Yet, on a fortuitous day, one might be fortunate enough to acquire this coveted piece for a reduced price of Rs. 12,400, epitomizing the allure of fashion bargains that occasionally grace our lives.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kriti’s mesmerizing co-ord set, a masterpiece from the esteemed brand American Vintage, revealed its intricate components, each deserving of adoration. The jumper, meticulously designed and priced at £85, equivalent to a tantalizing Rs. 8,668, showcased the brand’s dedication to comfort and style. The accompanying jogger, valued at £130 or Rs. 13,258, boasted an exquisite fusion of fashion and functionality, perfectly complementing the ensemble. Lastly, the cardigan, priced at £185, translating to an awe-inspiring Rs. 18,869, showcased the brand’s commitment to quality and timeless elegance. Combined, these three distinguished parts culminated in a co-ord set of unparalleled beauty, captivating the senses with its impeccable craftsmanship.

As we unravel the financial dimensions of their glamorous looks, we realize that the total cost of Kriti’s captivating co-ord set in Indian currency amounts to an awe-inspiring Rs. 40,795. Such staggering figures remind us of the immense value and dedication embedded within the realm of high fashion, where artistic mastery and luxurious materials converge to create captivating works of wearable art.