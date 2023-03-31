Home » Lifestyle » Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre In True Nawab Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre In True Nawab Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the Launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 21:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a stunning entrance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, dressed in elegant traditional attire.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a stunning entrance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, dressed in elegant traditional attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre looking stunning in ethnic attires. Khan looked absolutely stunning in Anjul Bhandari’s signature ‘surkh लाल’ lehenga and Saif donned a white bandhgala.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Bhandari’s Surkh Laal offers a plethora of visually captivating colors, effortless designs, tone-on-tone cascading embroideries, contemporary cuts, and versatile silhouettes, making it ideal for modern fashion enthusiasts seeking timeless wardrobe essentials.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: March 31, 2023, 21:25 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 21:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Pink Bikini As She Shares Sunkissed Photos, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks

+9PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas With Daughter Malti, Tom Holland, Zendaya Among Global Stars Arrive In Mumbai For NMACC Launch