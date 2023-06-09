Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills In A $25.3K AUD Co-Ord Set In Her Makeup Van With A Facesheet On

Kareena Kapoor Khan is most certainly the indisputable queen of Bollywood who has been inspiring us with her sartorial choices ever since made her debut in the film industry. From ultra-glam looks to casually chic ones, she knows how to ace them all. Kareena is a trendsetter who has given us some noteworthy looks in the past and continues to do so even now.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her herself relaxing and then getting ready in her makeup van with her crew around her. While a lot of comments on her post are literally fans asking her about her skincare regimen, there are a lot more complimenting her lovely outfit and her look for the day.

In case you have missed the picture, check it out here-

Advertisement

Kareena was seen sporting a metallic olive-coloured co-ord set from an incredibly popular brand called HANRO. Both the shirt and the pants of the set can be bought individually and are both priced at $299.95 AUD each. Comfort comes at a price and this co-ord set definitely proves the same. The fabric of the lovely set seemed incredibly nice and breathable.