Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Summer Vibes in Chic Tie-Dye Shirt Dress

Summer is the season of breezy and vibrant outfits. And who better to inspire our summer wardrobe than Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor? Kareena is an unrivalled fashion icon. Whether it’s baggy jeans or high-end couture, she always manages to create a new fashion statement. The actress caught everyone’s attention yet again with her delightful summer dress. The actress opted for a simple yet comfortable cotton dress from Massimo Dutti’s collection. Her effortlessly chic and casual outfit definitely made heads turn.

The dress is crafted from a blend of linen and cotton material that features button closures and cuffs. The hem of the dress includes slits, adding to its overall design. Kareena accessorised the dress with a brown belt that accentuated her waistline and added a touch of elegance to the outfit.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor opted for a natural and effortless look, with minimal makeup and loosely styled hair. To complete her appearance, Kareena wore white pump stilettos that elevated her outfit to the next level. The Massimo Dutti tie-dye dress is priced at Rs 8,990 on the website.

Earlier, Kareena looked stunning as she elegantly combined a shirt and trousers. Her attire consisted of a black and white striped shirt tucked into black printed trousers. To infuse a splash of colour, she wore hot pink stilettos. The 3 Idiots star kept her hair straight with a side parting and highlighted her makeup with smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Kareena Kapoor’s wardrobe demonstrates her ability to carry off any outfit well. She can effortlessly pull off power suits as well as maintain a casual and chic appearance with basic t-shirts and jeans. The actress previously shared a set of photographs from an event, which left fans swooning over her appearance. In the pictures, Kareena looked stunning in a purple pantsuit. She paired her purple blazer with a black lace bra. The blazer included belt detail at the waist, while the formal trousers matched the same shade of purple and also had button details at the ankles.

The actress is currently filming for her upcoming film The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is expected to release this year.

