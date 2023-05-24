Kareena Kapoor Khan, In Stripe Shirt And Denim, Looks Summer Ready

When it comes to summer fashion essentials, comfort is key, and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan knows it well. Her recent style choices have focused on effortlessly slaying in casuals and inspiring others to carry everyday outfits with grace. During a recent outing in the city with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena sported a chic denim and shirt look, earning admiration from her fans for effortlessly stepping out in easy and comfortable attire. From light dresses to breezy t-shirts, Kareena sets a stylish example for summer fashion.

Kareena Kapoor’s recent city sighting showcased her in a stylish semi-formal ensemble. She opted for a pinstripe shirt paired with high-low distressed blue denim trousers, creating a chic and trendy look. Adding a sporty touch, she completed the outfit with dark grey loafers featuring an ivory white sole. To elevate her style, Kareena accessorised it with tinted black sunglasses and carried a classy tote bag. With her hair tied up in a bun and a natural makeup look, she embraced the sunny day with effortless elegance.

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram feed is filled with summer fashion inspiration, offering a variety of outfit choices. If you are not in the mood for shirts or simply want to chill back at home, the actress has the right outfit choices for you. One such combination she recently donned is effortlessly stylish and ideal for those laid-back occasions.

Kareena wore a simple, fitted white top with a v-cut neckline and paired it with a sleeveless sky-blue denim shrug. The only accessories you can spot on her are the golden layered bracelets. Her no-makeup look and natural sunkissed face add charm to the simple ensemble.

While denim is a staple in Kareena Kapoor’s summer wardrobe, she also knows how to rock other stylish ensembles. A few weeks ago, the actress shared pictures on social media, showcasing a vibrant and loose-fitting yellow jumpsuit that instantly became a must-have for the summer season. The jumpsuit exudes a cheerful and playful vibe, perfect for adding a pop of colour to your summer collection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now filming her eagerly anticipated film, The Crew. She will star in the film along with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.