Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps It Casual in a H&M Dress and Loro Piana Shoes Worth Rs 88,000

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently holidaying in Italy with their two munchkins. Bebo has been sharing pictures from the coastal city in uber chic outfits.

Kareena, the ultimate diva, provides a wealth of inspiration for fashion lovers through her Instagram diaries. Whether she’s rocking a glamorous red carpet outfit or a chic vacation look, Bebo effortlessly shines in every ensemble, as demonstrated in her latest social media updates. One of her recent posts showcases her in a trendy white striped dress, posing alongside Saif and inspiring us all with their goals.

In one of her holiday posts, the actor chose a midi dress from the well-known fashion brand H&M for her stylish attire. Priced at 1,4999, the dress features a short neck, half sleeves, and eye-catching black and white stripes all over, along with a trendy side slit. To enhance her look, she added a pop of colour with vibrant yellow shoes from Loropiana, worth a whopping ₹88,000 approx. She accessorized with black sunglasses and minimal makeup and wore her hair in a sleek bun, completing her casual yet chic appearance. Meanwhile, Saif looked handsome in a red shirt paired with beige shorts. He effortlessly matched his ensemble with white loafers, a watch, and sunglasses.