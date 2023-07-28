Kareena Kapoor's Sporty Formal Look Steals All Eyes

Kareena Kapoor is the epitome of grace, style, and fashion. Whether it’s red carpets, events, press conferences, or her everyday looks, she effortlessly carries various outfits with utmost confidence. In her recent Instagram post, she showcased a marvellous fusion of sporty and formal attire. She combined a black sports bra and track pants from Puma with a sleek black formal blazer. The track pants featured white stripes, while the sports bra proudly displayed the Puma logo. Completing the look were white sneakers with black accents. Complemented by black sunglasses, a tidy bun, and vibrant red lips, Kareena stole the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense.

Kareena Kapoor adorned a stunning pink co-ord set from Puma, consisting of a trendy bralette and matching tights. The outfit showcased a delightful blend of orange and peach tones. The deep round neck added a touch of allure. Her tresses were elegantly braided. Kareena flaunted flawless glass-clear skin, while her eyes were adorned with mascara. In addition, she opted for baby pink lips adding a subtle yet captivating charm.

Kareena Kapoor embraced a chic monochrome aesthetic in a striking blue one-shoulder bralette paired with comfortable joggers and a matching short jacket. The outfit had a stylish yet relaxed vibe. For footwear, she chose white sneakers with delicate sky-blue detailing. Her hair was styled in a ponytail. Kareena Kapoor accentuated her eyes with white eyeliner, creating a fresh and luminous look.

Kareena Kapoor rocked a vibrant orange co-ord set featuring a wide strap bralette that flaunted her midriff. The scoop neckline gave the outfit more appeal. She paired the bralette with a knee-length bodycon skirt. White sneakers balanced the colours of her OOTD. Sporting white eyeliner and dewy skin, she radiated natural beauty.

Kareena Kapoor sported stylish white gym wear with a full sleeve zipper top and matching track pants. The tracksuit featured blue back detailing stripes for added contrast. White sneakers created a clean and cohesive aesthetic. Her hair was neatly styled in a bun. Highlighted cheekbones added a subtle glow to her makeup.