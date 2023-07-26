Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Facts About Real-life Hero Captain Vikram Batra

KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS 2023: July 26 is observed as the Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the sacrifice made by soldiers of the Indian Army. On this day, the country commemorates the Army’s triumph over Pakistani troops in Kargil, Ladakh, in 1999, after more than 60 days of battle.

On this day, amid the many brave hearts who sacrificed their life for the country, Captain Vikram Batra’s name comes to everyone’s mind. Captain Batra gave his life fighting valiantly for India throughout the battle. He was only 24 years old at the time and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest battlefield heroism honour, posthumously.