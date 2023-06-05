Karishma Kapoor's Stunning Hot Pink Dress Is What We All Need This Summer, See Photos

Karishma Kapoor is an absolute stunner in every literal way possible. She has been a trendsetter ever since the time she stepped into Bollywood, Karishma is comfortably chic and scintillating all at once. For years now, this diva has been setting some serious fashion goals for all of us to see and admire and believe us she has done it yet again.

Recently, Karishma was spotted at an event in Mumbai dressed in the most summer-friendly yet supremely sexy midi dress. Check out her pictures-

The hot pink colour of the dress complemented Karishma’s lovely complexion and the length was apt considering her tall and lean figure. The neckline which was wide collared highlighted her collarbones and who does not love a dress with pockets? Now, we know that Karishma loves them too making her even more relatable. However, the most fantastic thing about this outfit was the fact that Karishma seemed very comfortable in it.

The actress paired up the dress with classic white sneakers that added a rather cool vibe to the entire look, she further accessorised her look with the help of sleek hoop earrings that did not take away much attention from the outfit and those silver rings were such a lovely contrast with the dress.