Karishma Tanna Gives the Classic Shirt and Denim Combo a Bohemian Spin

It’s not hard for television actress Karishma Tanna to wow audiences with her exquisite sense of style. From glamorous red carpet outfits to a chic twist on classic casuals, Karishma slays every ensemble she chooses. If you need the perfect inspiration for a weekend outing, then Kasrishma’s Instagram handle is the place to go. The actress left her followers all praise for her latest outfit- a black satin cropped shirt and blue jeans.

The highlight of Karishma’s outfit was her accessories. She wore several oxidised bangles, silver earrings, a choker and a silver neck chain. This gave her outfit a Bohemian touch. She nailed the look to a T in black stilettos.

Advertisement

Karishma posed for her latest photoshoot with her hair neatly pulled back into a ponytail that had a side parting. Lastly, the Sanju star chose a natural makeup look to go with her ensemble. Karishma looked flawless with nude eyeshadow, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue.

Earlier, Karishma Tanna had presented a bold take on classic denim wear. She chose to wear light denim, and instead of a simple top and shirt, she went for a bright red blazer. The blazer was embellished with black buttons on the waist and the sleeves.

Advertisement

She paired it up with a beige square stud, and a golden finger ring. Karishma combed her hair back and loosely tied it up. While posing for the camera, she flaunted the tattoos on her wrist. For her makeup, the actress went for a dewy base, drawn eyebrows, a little blush, and a nude lip colour.

Advertisement

Karishma Tanna recently shared some glimpses of herself from her relaxing vacation in the Maldives. She took inspiration from nature for her outfit. She opted for a green bikini and layered it with a printed full-sleeved sarong. She added white flip flops to complete the perfect beach holiday look.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna will next be seen in the Netflix series Scoop, which will release on June 2. It is based on the life of a crime reporter.