Karisma Kapoor In Yellow Embellished Lehenga Is What a Perfect Showstopper Is Made Of

Even though actress Karisma Kapoor is rarely seen on the silver screen, her sartorial choices keep fans hooked to her. The beautiful Bollywood diva recently once again made heads turn by wearing a stunning gown at a fashion show. Karisma became the showstopper for designer Varun Bahl for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Khushii Foundation. The floral lehenga is from the designer’s recent amazing summer collection ‘The Secret."

The designer shared the video of Karisma picking up the outfit and trying it and later getting all dolled up. The caption read, “Our forever muse! The iconic @therealkarismakapoor graces the runway for @VarunBahlCouture @varun_bahl at the 20th- celebration of the amazing Khushii Foundation - @khushii.india. A spectacular evening of art & fashion under the stars hosted at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, wherein our special guests & dearest friends took to the stage to raise funds for a beautiful cause. Our heartiest congratulations to the Khushii Foundation and its esteemed members!."

Advertisement

The outfit consists of a golden yellow sleeve-less shiny choli with a tassel border. She paired it with a pale blue lehenga. This beautiful lehenga especially stood out with the multi-colour embroidery. She summed up the look with a sheer dupatta with a gota patti design. She wore a studded ring and dangling earrings. Karisma looked ethereal in a glossy makeup look with golden eye shadow and a dash of pink lip hue. The hair was tied in a loose messy ponytail with a few strands hanging loose.

Advertisement

Looks like multi-colour is the go-to style for the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress. Earlier, she donned a wonderful navy-blue fish-cut corset trail gown from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2023 collection. The theme of this floor-length strapless gown was 3D hand-embroidered Cosmos ‘Galaxy.’ The gown had a flowing trail like a mermaid with aqua-blue crystals embedded in it. The trail was filled with heavy vibrant embroidery work which looked like life underwater. She looked all glam when it comes to makeup. The blue shiny eye shadow matched her outfit. She wore unique chain-like jewellery on her arms that was delicate and in gold. She matched it with small gold earrings.

If you are a style enthusiast, Karisma Kapoor’s gram is the best place to take cues from. How did you find her latest smashing yellow outfit for the event?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here