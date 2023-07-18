Karnataka, Andhra And Tamil Nadu Celebrate Aati Amavasya; Check Its Significance

People in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu observed a significant festival called Aati Amavasya on Monday. This festival, also known as Deevige Karkataka Amavasya or Bhimana Amavasya, marks the beginning of an auspicious period for Hindus. It takes place on the new moon day (Amavasya) of the Ashadha (Aati) month in the Hindu calendar. As part of the festivities, people enjoy Paleda Kashaya and Metteda Ganji.

In the early hours, devotees gathered near a medicinal tree called Pale Mara in Tulu or Hale Mara in Kannada. This particular tree, scientifically known as Alstonia Scholaris and referred to as Blackboard tree, Devil tree, Milk Wood pine, White cheese Wood, and Dita Bark in English, attracts their attention every year.

Using a stone instead of a knife or sickle, they carefully peel off chunks of bark from the tree. Later, they take the peeled bark back to their homes and extract the bitter juice known as Paleda Kashaya. To enhance the taste, they add spicy ingredients and seasoning. Finally, the members of the family consume this Kashaya in small quantities.