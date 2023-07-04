Karnataka Turning Into A Cancer Hub With Maximum Cases In Bengaluru: Survey

As we have been subjected to technological advancements over the last few years, our lifestyle, in terms of healthy living, seems to have hit rock bottom. Working from the comfort of your couch with a few buttons and the world at the tip of your fingers, physical activity has been reduced drastically, leading to many health problems. Add with it the harmful addictions like alcohol and tobacco and you may be vulnerable to deadly diseases like cancer.

There is a reason we are talking about cancer today. Bengaluru’s reputed cancer care hospital, the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru has come up with some alarming information. According to the latest release by the hospital, Karnataka is growing into a cancer hub, with Silicon City (Bengaluru) having the maximum number of cases.

Kidwai Hospital has thousands of cancer patients undergoing treatment every month. From January to the end of May this year, 1,57,903 patients appeared for screening and re-testing. From January last year to December, 87,42,420 new cancer cases were confirmed in the state. A striking development is that women are the most vulnerable to cancer. The study conducted by Kidwai Institute found that breast cancer was higher in patients. 4.9% of women in CT scans were diagnosed with breast cancer while 4% of men in CT were diagnosed with lung cancer.

What are the causes of cancer?

Excessive obesity

Eating too much junk food.

Not exercising, lack of physical exertion

Consumption of too much red meat

Stressful life and stressful lifestyle

Continuous consumption of tobacco, gutkha, alcohol