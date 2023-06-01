KASHISH 2023 Will Showcase Fluidity Through Films At Its 14TH Edition

The 14th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, will be celebrated in-person at Liberty Cinema from June 7th to June 11th 2023, with an online festival in the following week. The theme of KASHISH 2023 is ‘Be Fluid, Be You!’, giving wings to the aspirations of the contemporary generation that is fluid in their thoughts, actions and sexualities; which is expressed through films, art and poetry that is universal in its appeal.

The esteemed Advisory Board, Narrative Films Jury Students Short Jury and the Documentary Films Jury members were in attendance at the press conference held by festival director, Sridhar Rangayan & Saagar Gupta, Director of Programming. Member of the Advisory Board, Arunaraje Patil said, “I love coming back to Kashish every single year. KASHISH as a film festival is a big movement!" While Dolly Thakore said, “I have personally spoken to several eminent personalities to come out and be proud. The progress is slow but will certainly happen." Filmmaker Onir expressed, “I wish we have more personalities from the mainstream to come ahead and support KASHISH. Sridhar and Saagar are doing commendable work by bringing global LGBQTIA+ cinema to the mainstream."

Jury members of the Narrative Films section also chimed in, Lillete Dubey shared, “The entries in this section were no less than an eye-opener. I was moved." While Actor Anup Soni said, “Being a part of the Narrative Films Jury has been a learning for me. I feel like I’ve become a nicer person." Filmmaker Jitin Hingorani said, “This is my first association with an Indian Film Festival. Watching the films made me proud as an Indian-American."

Members of the Documentary Films Jury were ecstatic to be a part of KASHISH this year. “Films teach us a lot. I’m honoured to be a part of KASHISH for the second time." said Documentary filmmaker Nandan Saxena. Aanchal Kapoor expressed, “The first film I’d screened at my film club was Sridhar’s ‘Gulaabi Aaina’. To be at KASHISH on the eve of Pride Month is special to me." While filmmaker Shanti Bhushan Roy said, “If we categorise people as LGBTQIA+, we are failing as humans. The documentaries in KASHISH portray the pain, longing to be loved, to be held."

The members of the Students Short Jury echoed, Rucha Pathak said, “KASHISH is special to me. Voices will flourish and will be protected." While Screenwriter Atika Chohan said, “KASHISH is like first home. It is a metaphor for everything the city of Mumbai is." Samarth Mahajan added, “The films under the Students Short Films category are an echo from the future. I love being at KASHISH because I can connect and grow all the more."

KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is South Asia’s biggest queer film festival, and the first LGBTQ+ film festival in India to be held in a mainstream theatre. It is the first Indian LGBTQ+ festival to be held with approval by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India.