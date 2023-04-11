Kasturba Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Baa’s Role in India's Freedom Movement and Influence on Mahatma Gandhi

KASTURBA GANDHI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Kasturba Gandhi, also known as Baa, was the wife of Mahatma Gandhi, and she played a significant role in India’s freedom movement and was a source of strength and inspiration for Mahatma Gandhi throughout his life.

Kasturba father, Gokuldas Kapadia, was a well-known grain, cloth, and cotton merchant, who was close to Karamchand, the father of Mahatma Gandhi, who was the Diwan of Porbandar at the time. Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba were engaged when they were just seven years old and married when they were thirteen. She travelled to South Africa with Mahatma Gandhi in 1897, as he went to study law there. She helped with Gandhi’s work and followed him everywhere he went.

Here are some lesser-known facts about her, her role in the freedom movement, and her impact on Mahatma Gandhi:

Advertisement

Kasturba Gandhi was born on April 11, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, and died on February 22, 1944. Kasturba was married to Mahatma Gandhi She played a vital role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life, providing him with love, support, and guidance throughout his life. She actively participated in the freedom struggle alongside her husband. She took part in various protests, including the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement. Kasturba was arrested several times for her participation in protests and was imprisoned along with other freedom fighters. She was a committed social worker and helped establish ashrams for the untouchables and worked towards the betterment of women’s lives. Kasturba suffered from chronic bronchitis and eventually died in prison while serving a sentence for participating in the Quit India Movement. Baa was a strong influence on Mahatma Gandhi’s thinking and actions, and he often turned to her for guidance and advice. Kasturba inspired Mahatma Gandhi’s famous saying, “Be the change you want to see in the world." After her death, Mahatma Gandhi was devastated and went through a period of deep mourning. He often spoke about how much he missed her and how much he valued her contributions to his life and to the freedom movement.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here