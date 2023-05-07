Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twin in Stunning Flower Crowns at  King Charles’ Coronation

Many speculated over the royals' attire for King Charles' coronation, particularly over Kate Middleton's potential tiara wear. Did she wear one? Certainly not!

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:08 IST

For the first time, Kate wore a full mantle, which she combined with a beautiful leaf tiara. However, her daughter Charlotte, who appeared with her mother in a matching headpeice, stole the show.
The latest charming attire pairing between Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, her daughter, may be their cutest yet. The mother and daughter pair donned matching crystal flower crowns during King Charles’s coronation.

According to British Vogue, the headpieces are by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen and include three-dimensional leaf embroidery on silver bullion and crystal. Given that royal headgear has historically included themes inspired by nature, including the Cartier Halo tiara Kate wore for her wedding and the Lotus Flower tiara she has worn on numerous occasions, the design appears to have roots in tradition.

The event was less elaborate than past coronations, therefore it’s thought Kate chose to wear the crown instead of a more formal tiara. The finalisation of Kate’s attire, as well as the looks of other senior royals, was hurried, claims The Mirror. The publication was informed by a source that royal assistants were working round-the-clock to elicit the information. Along with the headpieces the royals would wear, there was some controversy over whether or not they would wear them into the Westminster Abbey before Camilla arrived. Despite not wearing a ceremonial tiara, Kate actually entered the abbey after her.

If Kate and Charlotte’s lovely moment of matching makes you want to have a crown of your own, you can get a silver leaf crown that looks similar on Amazon. Do you want to go one step further? You can design a bedroom appropriate for a king or queen, replete with a canopy bed.

