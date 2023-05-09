Kate Middleton's Coronation Look: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II And Princess Diana

Royal watchers have known forever that every time there is a special event, they would find a treasure trove of touching tributes. That is if they pay close attention to the jewels worn by the British Royal Family. The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla was no stranger to this rule. And in the spotlight stood, Catherine, Princess of Wales breaking a royal tradition in style while paying tribute to two important Royal women at the same time.

While the Princess of Wales ditched the usual royal tiara for a beautiful Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, she did spot two special jewellery pieces that were tributes to her late mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law. Catherine was seen wearing the South-Sea Pearl Earrings a favourite of Princess Diana and the George VI Festoon Necklace, much beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is the story behind these stunning pieces:

South-Sea Pearl Earrings

In 1990, the world was graced with the first known appearance of the breathtakingly beautiful South-Sea Pearl Earrings. These magnificent earrings were worn by Princess Diana for the Coronation Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan, making them the centre of attention and envy alike. But that was only the beginning. The earrings made their way to various events and occasions, each time bringing their own unique charm and adding to their legend.

These earrings have made waves across the globe, not just in Asia where they were originally worn. From a dinner in Lahore to a research institute dinner in Sydney and a gala in Washington D.C., they have been the talk of the town, turning heads and drawing attention. And their impact goes beyond just fashion, as they have been used to raise funds for landmine victims worldwide through The American Red Cross.

Their final memorable appearance was at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3, 1997, when Princess Diana attended a performance of Swan Lake. She paired the top portion of the earrings with the Swan Lake Necklace, radiating her signature elegance and grace. It was a special occasion, marking her last official engagement.

But the legend of these earrings didn’t stop there. In February 2019, the then Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing the top portion of the South-Sea Pearl Earrings paired with the pearls from her Collingwood Pearl Earrings at the BAFTAs. It was a beautiful moment, showcasing the timelessness of these earrings and the continued admiration for Princess Diana’s style and grace. Their reappearance at the Coronation of King Charles III was a fitting tribute to Princess Catherine’s late mother-in-law.

George VI Festoon Necklace

In 1950, King George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth II, wanted to gift his daughter with a brand-new necklace. He had a fondness for giving precious jewels to the women in his life, as is evident from the Queen Mother’s impressive collection from Cartier. And, after the birth of her two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, Princess Elizabeth was in for a treat.

The King decided to source the gemstones for the necklace from the royal family’s jewellery vaults, which had been designated as heirlooms of the crown by his mother, Queen Mary, in 1911. He then entrusted Garrard, the crown jeweller at the time, with the task of using the 105 loose collet-set diamonds to create the necklace. Queen Mary had often used diamonds from the cache to lengthen her own collet necklaces, according to Hugh Roberts.

The resulting piece was a stunning necklace made up of 83 brilliants in cut-down collets, with the three largest cushion-shaped diamonds set as three graduated chains hanging from triangular clasps on either side and pave-set with a further 22 stones. It was joined by a single back chain with a clasp, and the individual collets were fixed with old spiral links. The original necklace was slightly bigger, but in 1953, the Queen had Garrard shorten it by removing ten of the diamonds.

The necklace has become one of her signature pieces, a symbol of the queen’s elegance and grace. No wonder when the Princess of Wales stepped out of the car during the coronation, everyone instantly recognized the touching tribute.

