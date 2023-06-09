Katori Sandwich Dhokla: Check Out The Easy Recipe For A Healthy And Appetising Snack

When you think of a nutritious snack, what immediately comes to mind? Perhaps it’s a chilla, a dish made with besan, or even a healthy chaat. There are countless options to explore but if you’re looking for a healthy yet appetizing snack, then we have an exciting recipe to share with you: the katori sandwich dhokla.

This unique dish brings together the flavours of sandwich, idli, dhokla and samosa all in one. What’s even better is that this snack can be prepared in just a few minutes. If you’re looking for a delectable and oil-free snack that can be savoured at any time of day, look no further than the katori sandwich dhokla recipe. Originally shared by Instagram user @eatyammiecious, this recipe is sure to make you hungry.

Ingredients to Make Katori Sandwich Dhokla

Advertisement

To make katori sandwich dhokla, you will need the following ingredients: one cup of semolina, one cup of yoghurt, four boiled potatoes, two green chillies (chopped), one medium-sized onion (chopped), one small capsicum (chopped), a quarter cup of roasted peanuts, one teaspoon of red chilli powder, one teaspoon of roasted cumin powder, one teaspoon of chaat masala, two teaspoons of chopped coriander, salt to taste, and water as required.

Check out the video here:

Here’s How to Make Katori Sandwich Dhokla: