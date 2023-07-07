Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Love To Indulge in Eggless Desserts; You Must Try These!

Indulging in delightful desserts while accommodating dietary preferences has become increasingly popular, and Indian celebrities and influencers have played a significant role in promoting eggless desserts. These culinary creations, supported by the influential voices of Bollywood stars, social media influencers, and wellness advocates, have caught the attention of dessert lovers across the country. From vegan chocolate brownies to sugar-free rasmalai, these celebrities and influencers have wholeheartedly endorsed eggless desserts, encouraging customers to savor their scrumptious flavors while adhering to their dietary choices. Their endorsements have not only elevated the popularity of these desserts but also empowered individuals to explore new and healthier options for their sweet cravings. Sahil Wadhwa, Celebrity Chef shares the popular eggless dessert options celebs love.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s famous chocolate chip cookies have inspired a bakery to create their own delectable treat. Crunchy Chocochip Mousse dessert captures the essence of Sonam’s cookies with a luscious twist. Indulge in the perfect balance of crunchy chocolate goodness and heavenly mousse delight.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kapoor’s eggless pancakes have sparked inspiration in a bakery, resulting in a delectable creation: American Pancakes with Hazelnut Praline and Maple Syrup. Experience the fluffy goodness of eggless pancakes combined with the rich flavor of hazelnut praline and the sweet touch of maple syrup. A pancake lover’s delight!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s love for chia pudding has sparked a bakery’s creativity, resulting in the creation of Rose Chia Panna Cotta. Indulge in the smoothness of panna cotta infused with the delicate essence of rose and the goodness of chia. A delightful treat inspired by Alia’s passion for wholesome desserts.