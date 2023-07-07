Katrina Kaif Sports A Stunning Airport Look In A Chic Ensemble Worth Rs 53,107; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif has been a trendsetter ever since the time she stepped into the industry, she has given us some major sartorial goals over the years. However, the actress has an extremely minimalistic approach towards her choice of clothing, she likes to sport simple outfits that are remarkable in their own ways. She can elevate casual looks to a whole other dimension with just her aura and charm.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking chic and fantastic as always. Netizens are obsessed with her latest airport look and are unable to get over how well she aced it. In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Advertisement

Katrina opted for a vintage boho printed shirt from the ultra-popular brand Rag & Bone. This Antonia Top in a shade of brown is priced at Rs. 28,818 and while the price for sure is quite a lot one needs to consider a lot of factors like the quality and the fit. Well, to begin with, the colour of the shirt complimented her skin tone, the print on the shirt was subtle and lovely. The shirt was fitted to perfection and the texture seemed great too.