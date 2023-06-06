Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone; 5 Celeb-Inspired Shirt Looks You Need Now

When it comes to summer fashion, finding the perfect balance between comfort and style is essential. As the mercury rises, it’s important to opt for relaxed silhouettes that not only keep you cool but also ensure you look fashionable. And what better way to achieve this than by incorporating a chic summer shirt into your wardrobe? Whether you’re off to work, enjoying a casual outing, or attending a special event, a well-fitted shirt paired with comfortable jeans is a versatile and timeless combination that suits the season perfectly.

If you’re seeking some fashion inspiration, Bollywood can be a fantastic source. Renowned for their impeccable style and fashion choices, Bollywood celebrities always manage to turn heads with their outfits. This summer, let’s draw some inspiration from our favourite stars and discover some shirt styles donned by them in recent days.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt effortlessly demonstrates how a textured shirt in a pastel hue can be an ideal choice for the season. In one of her stylish appearances, she wears a textured pink shirt that beautifully complements her look. She expertly pairs it with a black skirt and a coordinating belt, creating a captivating ensemble. This outfit not only emanates a refreshing and feminine aura but also exemplifies how this particular combination can enhance your summer fashion game.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif knows how to make a statement. She effortlessly showcases how a printed shirt can be a great choice for the season, especially when you’re planning a vacation. A mix of prints can be tricky to style, but Katrina pulls it off with ease. She was seen wearing tropical-printed shorts paired with a green zebra-printed shirt. To add a trendy touch, she tied the shirt at the front.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor consistently dazzles with her fashion selections, and she effortlessly demonstrated how a shirt dress can be an impeccable choice for the summer season. Sonam looked stunning in a vibrant yellow shirt dress designed by the renowned brand, Valentino. The floor-length dress exuded an air of elegance and comfort, while her astute pairing with black pants added a stylish twist to the ensemble. To complete her look, Sonam accessorized with a pink mini purse and black pump heels, injecting a vibrant splash of colour and sophistication into the overall outfit.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma effortlessly embraces the open-shirt style, showcasing her innate fashion sense. In one of her striking looks, she wears a vibrant red top, beautifully paired with a crisp white shirt and jeans. The open-shirt styling adds a hint of breeziness and casual elegance to her ensemble, making a strong fashion statement. An open shirt can serve as a versatile layering piece, providing both comfort and chicness in the sweltering summer heat. By incorporating this style into your wardrobe, you can effortlessly maintain a fashionable edge while staying cool and comfortable throughout the season.