Katrina Kaif Unveils a New Line of Vegan Coloured Matte Kajals and Brow Products

Katrina Kaif announced the launch of her game-changing 24-hour coloured matt kajals, microblading pen, and brow tattoo liner on Instagram yesterday.

This new line of eye makeup, which is centred around its fundamental objective of inclusivity for all genders and skin tones, will assist customers in becoming who they are and in creating their own distinctive #Eyedentitie. Products are loaded with skincare benefits in line with the brand’s #MakeupThatKares concept. The chamomile and ceramide-enriched coloured matte kajals contain calming and skin-soothing qualities that lessen inflammation, enhance the health of skin cells, retain moisture, and prevent dryness and eye irritation. The vitamin E in the microblading brow pen guards and replenishes moisture. The brow tattoo liner also contains vitamin B5, which supports the health of the skin and hair.

Check out Katrina’s post right here:

“Eyes are the window to your soul, so why not dress them up in your own unique way? The new range will empower one to unleash their creativity and achieve a personal signature eye look that is a complete reflection of one’s personality, thus defining their own #Eyedentitie. Our products are cruelty-free and vegan, and we are excited to continue to create innovative products that cater to the needs of the modern consumer," says co-founder of Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif.

Kay Beauty products are available on online shopping store Nykaa. Some of its products include nail paints, lip highlighters, face highlighters, eye shadows, and foundations.