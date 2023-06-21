Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Death Anniversary: 8 Facts About the RSS Founder

KESHAV BALIRAM HEDGEWAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), passed away on June 21, 1940. He was a well-known physician and the first Sarsanghchalak of the RSS. He founded RSS on Vijaya Dashami day on September 27, 1925, in Nagpur. June 21, 2023, marks the 83rd death anniversary of Dr Hedgewar.