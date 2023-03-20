Keto Recipes Alert: Quick Ideas For Breakfast

There are days when we feel lazy and don’t want to cook. Can you relate? Oh yes, we all do. After all, who likes to cook early in the morning? No one, really. And, the end result is settling for an unhealthy breakfast. If you are someone who is struggling to strike the balance, fret not. For such busy days, we’ve got you a few Keto Recipes that are easy to make at home and are healthy too. These recipes are high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

Keto Strawberry Smoothie

This sweet, fruity, thick and ultra-creamy smoothie is just a 4 ingredients recipe and will hardly take 2-3 minutes of preparation time.

Ingredients:

A box of Strawberries

1 large avocado

1 ½ cups of unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp honey

Procedure:

Put all the ingredients in the blending jar. Add the sweetener according to your taste. Blend all the ingredients until it is thick. Take it out and enjoy. You can also freeze it according to your preference.

Keto Pancakes

These fluffy, low-carb, keto-friendly pancakes are just made with 8 ingredients and a total of 6 grams of carbohydrate intake.

Ingredients:

1 cup of Almond Flour

1/4 cup of Coconut Flour

2 tbsp of honey

1 tsp of baking powder

5 large eggs (optional)

1/3 cup of milk

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp sea salt

Procedure:

Whisk all the items together and make a smooth paste in a bowl. Make sure that there are no lumps. Preheat a non-stick pan with a little amount of oil and keep the stove on medium-low. Pour a little amount of batter on the pan and let it cook for 1-2 minutes. Flip the pancake once you see little bubbles on one side of the pancake. Cook the other side for another 1-2 minutes. Repeat the procedure for the rest of the batter. Garnish it with fruits, maple syrup etc.

Keto Upma

Keto upma is yet another healthy and easy recipe to make

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup chopped onions

2 medium sized tomatoes

Veggies as per your taste

Green chilies

Ghee/oil

Cashews or peanuts

An inch ginger, mustard, curry patta and jeera

Procedure:

Put some oil or ghee in a pan, add jeera, mustard seeds, green chilies and curry leaves once the oil gets heated. Once they are mixed, add onions and mix until they turn brown. Now add salt and nuts as needed and mix well. Add tomatoes and veggies and let it cook for 2 minutes. Add some water and bring it to a boil. For the final step, add the almond flour and mix it well to avoid lumps. Cook it on low flame until it is properly mixed and cooked and served hot.

Keto Peanut butter smoothie

It is a refreshing low carb smoothie which again is easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Peanut butter

1 tsp Sugar free sweetener

1 tsp Cocoa Powder

Almond milk

Procedure:

Put all the ingredients in the blending jar. Add the sweetener according to your taste. Blend all the ingredients until it is thick. Take it out and enjoy. You can also freeze it according to your preference.

