Kharchi Puja 2023: Date, Significance and Rituals of the Festival of Tripura

KHARCHI PUJA 2023: India is known for its diverse cultural heritage, and each state has its own unique traditions and festivals. One such fascinating festival is Kharchi Puja, celebrated with great enthusiasm in the northeastern state of Tripura. Kharchi Puja, also called the Festival of 14 Gods, is observed on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August every year. This year, the auspicious festival will begin on June 26 and will continue till July 2.

Kharchi Puja is a highly popular festival in Tripura, centred around the worship of Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity of the Tripuri people. The festival holds immense religious and cultural significance and showcases the rich history and traditions of the Tripuri community. Let’s delve deeper into the essence of Kharchi Puja, its significance, its rituals, and the auspicious timing of this grand festival.

KHARCHI PUJA: SIGNIFICANCE

Kharchi Puja is primarily dedicated to the deity of the royal dynasty, Tripura Sundari, also known as Kharchi or Kharcha Baba. It is believed that the goddess is the presiding deity of the land and protects the people of Tripura. This festival takes place 15 days after Ambu bachi or Ambu pechi. In Tripuri folklore, Ambu pechi represents the menstruation of the Mother Goddess or Earth Mother.

KHARCHI PUJA: RITUALS