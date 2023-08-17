Kheer To Honey, 5 Things You Can Offer As Bhog On Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej, a special occasion celebrated on Saturday, August 19th, holds great significance for married women and unmarried girls. This day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, where offerings of special bhog play a crucial role. These offerings are a way of showing reverence and seeking blessings for wishes to come true.

Kheer

One of the most revered bhog items offered during Hariyali Teej is Kheer, a dish made from rice and milk. The act of presenting rice and milk kheer to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva symbolizes infusing sweetness into marital relationships. Sharing this prasad with one’s spouse is believed to strengthen the bonds of love and affection. Rice and milk are symbolically associated with the Moon and Venus, which signify joy, abundance, and love in life.

Ghevar

Ghevar, a traditional sweet, can also be offered to Shiva and Shakti on this auspicious day. This offering is thought to bring auspiciousness and positive outcomes, contributing to marital happiness and the blessings of progeny.

Semolina Pudding

Semolina Pudding, a dish dear to Lord Shiva, can be prepared and offered to both deities. This gesture is believed to please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, fostering their blessings upon devotees.

Honey

Honey, known for its sweetness and purity, is another offering that holds significance on Hariyali Teej. Presenting honey to the deities and subsequently sharing it with a Brahmin is thought to bring happiness and prosperity into one’s life.

Jaggery Sweets

Jaggery Sweets, prepared using jaggery, can also be offered to Goddess Parvati as a symbol of devotion. Donating these sweets after the offering is believed to alleviate financial difficulties and bring about an increase in prosperity and prestige.