Khushi Kapoor and Mouni Roy Kill It in SAME Brown One Shoulder Dress; See Photos

In the world of Bollywood fashion, it’s not rare to see moments of happenstance where two celebrities end themselves sporting remarkably similar outfits. These fortuitous fashion connections not only spark conversation, but they also serve as a reminder of how interconnected the different fashion trends are. Bollywood stars have been seen wearing identical ensembles with their own personal tweaks while attending everything from casual outings to glam red-carpet events. Khushi Kapoor and Mouni Roy once more engaged in a fashion competition while wearing a dress that was purchased from the House of CB’s racks.

Check out Khushi’s post right here:

Khushi Kapoor’s sense of style never ceases to amaze us. She may wear elaborate lehengas or modern, sophisticated clothes with ease. However, her choice of stunning attire frequently draws attention to itself. We were struck stunned by her most recent mirror selfie. For the outing, Khushi wore a bodycon dress with a brown pattern. She was dressed in a soft power mesh dress with a chocolate swirl pattern. She donned a dress with an asymmetrical pattern that sweeps across one shoulder and is slit at the chest to reveal just a hint of cleavage. We appreciate the delicate draping that cascades from the top of the waist to the right side, then downhill through the skirt to accentuate the already form-hugging fit and to balance the asymmetrical little hem that bares a lot of leg. Her clothing costs Rs. 14,975. Her flashy bracelet and rings add flair to her one-shoulder dress. Her outfit complemented her winged eyeliner look beautifully. She was wearing a killer outfit and had a black purse from her exclusive line.