Khushi Kapoor Looks Pristine Like a Pearl in a Stunning White Off-Shoulder Gown; See Photos

Like her charming sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is a complete beauty when it comes to fashion and style. Khushi is a master at pulling off any look, whether it’s a traditional saree or a gown fit for the red carpet. It’s no different from her lovely white outfit from her most recent photo shoot. “In a world full of colours, she’s shining in white," Khushi Kapoor’s stylist Tanya Gharvi captioned a sequence of photos of Khushi that she posted on Instagram on Monday.

Check out Khushi's most recent look right here-

Khushi selected a white dress with no sleeves, a backless design, a fitted bust, and a flared bottom from the Dalida Ayach boutique for her outfit. She accessorised her appearance with a pair of pearl drop earrings, a gold necklace, rings on her fingers, and a gold bracelet on her wrist while limiting the number of her accessories. Her makeup includes a blush pink lip stick, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a dewy base, and nude eye shadow. Her hair was exquisitely done in a chic bun with a dash of retro appeal, giving her the perfect final touch to her magnificent appearance.